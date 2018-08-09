Waltham dog kennels owner thanks firefighters for containing nearby cornfields blaze

The owner of a dog kennels near Waltham has thanked firefighters for reacting swiftly to a large cornfield fire on adjacent farmland.

Five crews from Melton, Grantham, Birstall and Leicester were deployed to the incident on Station Road and they managed to stop the blaze from spreading in the direction of Old Station Kennels.

The kennels said that emergency procedures were in place when the fire broke out and several people were on site in case there was a need to evacuate the many dogs which were boarding at one of the business’s busiest times of the year.

Owner Felicity Higgs said the dogs were never in danger and the business was not affected by the blaze, which took hold on Sunday evening.

She said: “We’d like to thank the Lincolnshire and Leicestershire fire services for doing their job so brilliantly.

“The important thing is that our dogs were safe at all times.

“We contacted all our customers who had dogs staying with us within an hour of the fire, to reassure them that their pets were completely unaffected.”

The full range of boarding, training and day care services offered by Old Station Kennels are available as usual.