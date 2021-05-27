Vale of Belvoir road closed due to vehicle blaze

Police are attending an ongoing incident EMN-210527-151601001

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have sent crews to the incident, which is on Stathern Lane at Harby.

Leicestershire Police say they were called to the incident at 2.30pm and the road remains closed while the blaze is dealt with.

A spokeswoman said: “We attended after reports of a vehicle fire on Stathern Lane.

“There is no immediate suggestion that anyone has been injured in the incident.

“We have been asked to close the road while it is dealt with.”

Police have also Tweeted in the last few moments: “Due to a police incident Stathern Road near to Harby villiage and Stathern is closed between Canal Lane and Main Street until further notice.

“Updates will follow but please find an alternative route in the meantime.”