Vale of Belvoir Lions Club ends 2018 with popular annual Boxing Day duck race

Hundreds of yellow rubber duckies were entered in the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club’s 35th Boxing Day duck race.

Spectators in Bottesford watched as their ducks floated downstream on the River Devon, from the Grantham Road bridge, to the ducks crossing at St Mary’s Church.

Ushering the ducks along the River Devon PHOTO: Supplied

Vicky Yates, press relations officer for the Lions club, said: “Our annual Boxing Day duck race was another successful community event raising £1,568.36 - a little shy of last year’s total but it’s a great opportunity for the village to meet over Christmas.”

The winners were: first place (£50) - Geoff Donger and Noah Lockey, second place (£25) - Celeste, Michelle Spence and Megan Bunn, third place (£15) - Jack Preston and Amelia Day, fourth place (bottle of gin) - Dan Davis, Mel Taylor and Bryony Marshall, fifth place (bottle of prosecco) - Rob Burton, Lottie Boby and Julie Langford.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Durham Ox pub in Orston, anyone one is welcome to join them for a drink during the meeting and find out more about the club.