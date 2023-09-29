News you can trust since 1859
Update on fatal Melton glider collision

The cause of the recent fatal glider crash in Melton Mowbray will not be known until next spring at the earliest, investigators confirmed today (Friday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
The tragic scene off Alderman Road, in Melton, where a glider pilot was killed in AugustThe tragic scene off Alderman Road, in Melton, where a glider pilot was killed in August
The tragic scene off Alderman Road, in Melton, where a glider pilot was killed in August

Philip Dolan (67), who lived in Edinburgh, was killed after his glider was in collision with another one before plunging into a field close to the Leicester Road in the town.

Emergency services raced to the scene but Mr Dolan, who was taking part in the British Gliding Association Regional competition at Husbands Bosworth Airfield, sadly died at the scene, off Alderman Road.

A spokeswoman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) told the Melton Times this morning: “The accident is still under investigation.

"It is classified as a field investigation which means an in-depth and thorough investigation will be carried out.

"This takes approximately nine to 12 months to carry out.”

The second glider involved in the collision, on August 17, came down safely and its pilot was not seriously injured.

