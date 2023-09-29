The tragic scene off Alderman Road, in Melton, where a glider pilot was killed in August

Philip Dolan (67), who lived in Edinburgh, was killed after his glider was in collision with another one before plunging into a field close to the Leicester Road in the town.

Emergency services raced to the scene but Mr Dolan, who was taking part in the British Gliding Association Regional competition at Husbands Bosworth Airfield, sadly died at the scene, off Alderman Road.

A spokeswoman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) told the Melton Times this morning: “The accident is still under investigation.

"It is classified as a field investigation which means an in-depth and thorough investigation will be carried out.

"This takes approximately nine to 12 months to carry out.”