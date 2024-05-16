Emergency services were deployed to the scene

Emergency services say two people have been injured in a collision on the Shoby Bends, near Melton, this evening (Thursday).

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say two vehicle collided head-on around 7.18pm close to Shoby.

Fire crews from the Melton Mowbray and Birstall stations were deployed to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire service spokesperson said: “This was a road collision involving two cars colliding head-on, with one person trapped.