Two casualties in Shoby Bends road collision

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th May 2024, 20:08 BST
Emergency services were deployed to the sceneEmergency services were deployed to the scene
Emergency services were deployed to the scene
Emergency services say two people have been injured in a collision on the Shoby Bends, near Melton, this evening (Thursday).

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say two vehicle collided head-on around 7.18pm close to Shoby.

Fire crews from the Melton Mowbray and Birstall stations were deployed to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said: “This was a road collision involving two cars colliding head-on, with one person trapped.

“There are two casualties and one is being treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service and the other within a vehicle.”