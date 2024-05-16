Two casualties in Shoby Bends road collision
Emergency services say two people have been injured in a collision on the Shoby Bends, near Melton, this evening (Thursday).
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say two vehicle collided head-on around 7.18pm close to Shoby.
Fire crews from the Melton Mowbray and Birstall stations were deployed to the scene.
A fire service spokesperson said: “This was a road collision involving two cars colliding head-on, with one person trapped.
“There are two casualties and one is being treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service and the other within a vehicle.”