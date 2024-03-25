Truck driver taken to hospital after A607 collision

A truck driver was taken to hospital after their vehicle was in collision with an HGV lorry on the A607 near Melton.
By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Police were called out to a road collisionPolice were called out to a road collision
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday near Rotherby and resulted in police closing a number of local roads while emergency services dealt with the aftermath.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance services and firefighters from Melton station also responded.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “Police were called to a report of a collision involving a pick up truck and HGV on the A607 at Rotherby shortly after 1am.

“The driver of the pick up truck was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“No arrests were made and the road fully reopened shortly after 7am.”

Police closed Leicester Road in Melton Mowbray, at its junction with Edendale Road, Station Lane to Kirby Bellars to enable the incident to be dealt with safely.