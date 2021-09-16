Truck containing 39 cows crashes onto its side on A606 near Melton
A truck containing 39 cows ended up on its side after hitting a car and a house on the A606 at Upper Broughton early this morning (Thursday).
Two fire crews attended the scene, at 4.37am, along with a heavy rescue vehicle from Newark and a technical rescue team from the city’s Southern Fire Station.
A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call from a member of the public reporting a heavy goods lorry on its side, hitting car and house.
“The lorry collided with two parked cars and a house.
“Some livestock suffered injuries and a vet was requested.
The road was closed to traffic for most of the day while investigations took place and the lorry was recovered.