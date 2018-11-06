Treats not tricks at Waltham Starlight Night Party

Lots of fun was had by children and their families at the 10th annual Starlight Night Party held at Waltham on the Wolds on All Hallows’ Eve.

This ‘alternative to Halloween party’ was enjoyed by 45 kids and 75 adults in the church which was decorated with sparkly lights, balloons, stars and pumpkins.

As well as playing party games, eating hot dogs, making mocktails and icing biscuits, the partygoers could decorate a pebble, make a beautiful jewelled star or a shadow puppet and get their faces and nails painted.

The chocolate tombola was fantastic as usual thanks to kind donations from Mars and others, and the raffle proved very popular, with the top prize being a gift voucher for The Vale Salon.

The organisers would like to thank all who helped make the night a great success - the sum of £437 was raised which will be split between Waltham Primary School and Pre-school.