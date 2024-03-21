Police attended a fatal collision

Detectives are appealing for information from the public about the incident, which happened on Welby Road shortly after 11pm.

Police responded to reports that a red Hyundai Kona had been in collision with a red Ford Fiesta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, who was in the Fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, also aged in his 60s who was also in the car, remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man who was in the Kona is also still in hospital with injuries that are also not life-threatening.

Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle, from Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: “Our enquiries into the incident are continuing today and while we have spoken to people who stopped at the scene after the collision occurred, I’m appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage.

"I’d also ask anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring to get in touch.

"Anything you could tell us could help our investigation.”

Call police on 101 if you have any information on the fatal collision, quoting the reference number 24*166680.

You can also pass on details online by clicking HERE and quoting the reference number.