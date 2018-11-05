Woman driver trapped after head-on collision at Seagrave

Have your say

A woman had to be cut free from the wreckage of her car this morning (Monday) after a head-on collison at Seagrave.

Firefighters from Melton and Birstall were deployed to the scene of the incident, on Paudy Lane, at 10.35am, following a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a head-on road traffic collision involving two vehicles, a Renault Espace and a Renault Clio.

“The female driver of the Clio was trapped and was extricated by the fire service.

“The police, ambulance and air ambulance were all in attendance and the road was closed.

“Two casualties were conveyed to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by ambulance.”