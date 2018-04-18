Two people treated by paramedics after Harby road collision

Have your say

Two people were treated by ambulance crews this morning (Wednesday) after a road collision at Harby.

The incident, shortly before 9am on Waltham Lane, was attended by two Melton fire crews and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from the ambulance service of two cars involved in a road traffic collision, with one person trapped and a vehicle leaking fuel.

“A female casualty was released and conveyed to hospital and a male casualty was awaiting arrival of second ambulance.”