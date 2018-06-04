Two more Melton car parks set to revert to camera monitor systems for tickets

Melton motorists have been warned that two more town car parks are to be monitored by cameras to check if they have paid for a ticket.

The town estate has decided to make the change from a pay and display system in its parking areas at Wilton Park and Play Close.

Senior townwarden, John Southerington, said the organisation had lost money in the past through drivers not paying enough to park there or not paying at all.

He said: “It’s important that people realise that every penny we take in parking tickets is reinvested into the upkeep of our parks in Melton and our other facilities in the town.”

The cameras will begin operating in both car parks from Monday June 18.

The King’s Head car park in Nottingham Street recently also moved to a camera system to join others in the town such as one at the rear of The Bell Centre.