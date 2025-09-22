The road closure on the B676 Saxby Road at Melton Mowbray - it is set to reopen on September 28

Two key Melton Mowbray roads are on course to be reopened this weekend after being closed since June.

The closures of the B676 Saxby Road and St Bartholomew’s Way were needed to ensure work on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) could proceed safely.

And Leicestershire County Council say work is proceeding on schedule to enable both roads to reopen late on Sunday.

The highways authority have said these are likely to be the last two major road closures ahead of the anticipated opening of the partial bypass to traffic early next year.

A county council spokesperson told the Melton Times: “We are currently on track to open both Saxby Road and St Bartholomew’s Way as scheduled on Sunday September 28 at 11.59pm.

“If we can open earlier, we will.

"Traffic management will remain in place on most of the roundabouts for finishing work and to manage speeds whilst drivers become familiar with the new lay-outs.

“There may be occasional partial lane closures under temporary lights for finishing works in the last few months of the MMDR scheme.”

St Bartholomew’s Way has been closed since Monday June 16 over a short length of the road, from its junction with the A606 Nottingham Road to its junction with Southwell Close.

The closure on Saxby Road started on June 24. In both cases work was taking place on two of the six new roundabouts for the bypass.

The £127M bypass will divert traffic away from the town centre along its 4.5-mile length, between the A606 Nottingham Road to the north and the A606 Burton Road to the south.