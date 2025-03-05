A sign on Nottingham Street stating loading times for Melton Mowbray town centre - this will be changed next week to 3pm-10am

Traders have welcomed a decision to permit Melton Mowbray town centre loading trips to be made an hour earlier, from 3pm.

The change, from 4pm, was initially made during the Covid pandemic in 2020, in a move to support town businesses and market traders, but this traffic regulation order has now lapsed and it was due to return to 4pm this month.

But Melton Borough Council applied to Leicestershire County Council highways to adopt the 3pm loading start time after liaising with Melton Mowbray Town Estate and Melton Business Improvement District (BID).

This is a 12-month temporary traffic regulation order to amend the loading restrictions in the town centre, temporarily reverting them to 3pm to enable works to be done to put a more permanent solution in place. Loading must continue to be completed by 10am each day.

Lee Freer, chair of Melton BID, said: “The feedback from businesses in the town centre pedestrian zone is that the 3pm restriction has been established for five years and should not be moved back to 4pm.

"The provision for making deliveries is already challenged by the lack of adequate loading bays and our footfall data shows no significant reduction between 3pm and 4pm.

"In addition, many of our businesses need to be accessed by their customers in a vehicle for loading, and restricting this to later in the day can affect trade.”

The Town Estate, which manages the Tuesday street market, is also happy with the adoption of 3pm loading starts going forward.

Its chair, Graham Bett, commented: “I am pleased that the changing needs of market traders and other businesses are being recognised.

"Shopping patterns are not the same today as before the Covid pandemic, and Melton needs to adapt if the town centre market is to thrive.”

The council says it will support a consultation aimed at changing the loading times from 4pm to a more desirable time in line with local business need, whilst balancing the need to keep the high street area safe for users and visitors alike.

This temporary 10am-3pm order is expected to take effect on Tuesday March 11, at which point the relevant signage will be updated.

In the interim, has permitted the Emergency Temporary Traffic Regulation Order which allows loading and unloading to continue to operate from 3pm.

In response to the loading times changes, Councillor Sharon Butcher, the borough council’s portfolio holder for town centre, growth and prosperity said: “The council is committed to working with partners to ensure the town is a welcoming and well-functioning environment for businesses and traders alike.

“A statutory consultation regarding any permanent changes to the permanent Traffic Regulation Order, which limits vehicle access and loading/unloading in the Pedestrian Zone to the hours for loading between 4pm and 10am will start in due course.

"We will engage with affected businesses, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, the Business Improvement District and Leicestershire County Council Highways authority to determine the desired times for the long term, while ensuring that the pedestrianised zone remains a safe environment.”