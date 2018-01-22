Toddler rescued by passing motorists after car ends up in a ditch near Melton

Passing motorists help rescue a toddler after the car she was travelling in left the road and ended up in a ditch on the A607 near Frisby.

Police say there was a quick public response to the incident, which happened shortly before noon yesterday (Sunday), as heavy snow continued to fall.

A representative of the Leicestershire and Rutland 4X4 Response, a group of volunteers who assist the emergency services using their own vehicles, was one of the first on the scene.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “We were made aware of an incident at Frisby on the A607 on Sunday, in snow, where a car crashed in front of our treasurer ending up in a ditch on its side.

“He managed to roll the car back so the lady could get her toddler from the car and they were then taken home by a passing nurse.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We were notified about a car leaving the carriageway between Melton Mowbray and Frisby and coming to rest in a ditch.

“The driver and a small child, a little girl, were in the car, and they were assisted by members of the public.

“People stopped to assist the driver and the child to get out of the car and a passing nurse stopped to drive them both home.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service was planning to check on the driver and the child at their home.”