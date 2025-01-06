A timing change has been made to two busy weekday bus services in Melton Mowbray town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centrebus has responded to a request from Leicestershire County Council to re-time the first trip on MC3 – the Melton service running via Dieppe Way – and the MC4 – running via Baldock Lane and Melton Sports Village – to run 10 minutes earlier from Monday January 13.

This change is to facilitate a connection between the MC4, particularly the Baldock’s Lane area, to the MC1 for students heading to John Ferneley College. Currently the MC4 arrives five minutes after the MC1 leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Marski, operations manager at the Centrebus Leicester Depot, said: “Operational experience has highlighted the need to make minor changes to the timetable on routes MC3 and MC4 and we are pleased to be able to make these changes to ensure we meet the requirements of our customers.”

Call Centrebus on 0116 410 5050 or email [email protected] for more information on local buses.