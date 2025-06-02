Drone picture of part of the new Melton Mowbray bypass

Three more temporary road closures have been announced as work to build Melton Mowbray’s partial bypass enters its final phase.

At nearly 4.5miles in length, the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) is the biggest ever highways project carried out by Leicestershire County Council.

Contractors Galliford Try are constructing six roundabouts and four bridges, diverting the River Eye Site of Special Scientific Interest and creating new cycling and walking infrastructure along its full length.

Temporary road closures will take place in Melton over the quieter summer holiday period on Saxby Road, the Nottingham Road and St Bartholomew’s Way so the final two roundabouts can be built and road resurfacing carried out.

The site of roundabout five which will connect the B676 Saxby Road with the NEMMDR

It is anticipated this will be the last round of closures needed.

Motorists are being given advanced notice as there will be some overlap of these closures.

County Hall says the timing has been chosen to avoid the busiest travel periods, minimise weather-related delays and reduce costs, all while keeping the momentum of a project that remains on time and on track.

Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “We know that planned road closures this summer will mean some temporary travel disruption in and around the town and we’d like to thank everyone affected in advance for their patience.

“In the longer-term, the new road will help to ease congestion in Melton’s busy town centre, reduce congestion, improve access to housing, leisure and employment hubs and keep HGVs away from unsuitable rural routes.”

St Bartholomew’s Way will have a closure order from 6am on Monday June 16 until 7pm on Sunday September 28.

The closure will be over a short length of the road, from its junction with the A606 Nottingham Road to its junction with Southwell Close.

The B676 Saxby Road is set to close from 6am on Tuesday June 24 and reopen on Sunday September 28.

The diversion route for this closure is via the A607 to the A1 and vice versa. The diversion will be clearly signed.

The A606 Nottingham Road will be closed from 6am on Monday July 7 until 7pm on Sunday August 31.

The closure will be over a length of the A606 Nottingham Road from its junction with Brampton Road to Hilltop Farm.

The diversion route for this closure is via the A606 to the A46, A46 to Dalby Intersection, A6006 to Melton and vice versa.

The diversion will be clearly signed. Due to the nature of this work, there will be no pedestrian or cycle access available through the closure and a pedestrian diversion will be put in place from Brampton Road to Southwell Close.

Letters will be distributed to residents in the vicinity of each closure before they come into effect this summer.

The A607, between Thorpe Arnold and Melton Mowbray Golf Club, has been closed since April to allow the building of roundabout four on the NEMMDR route – it is due to reopen to traffic on June 22.

The £127M bypass will divert traffic away from the town centre, between the A606 Nottingham Road to the north and the A606 Burton Road to the south. It is expected to open early next year.