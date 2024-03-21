Saxby Road in Melton MowbrayIMAGE: Google StreetView

Leicestershire County Council have agreed to the temporary measure, from 6am on Monday April 29 to Friday May 3, to enable work to be carried out safely on the new Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

Saxby Road will be closed up to the junction with Lag Lane although access will be available for pedestrians and cyclists.