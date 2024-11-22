Saxby Road closure to be extended
Work teams from Severn Trent Water have been repairing two burst water mains since Wednesday – the issue caused many households to have their water supply interupted,
It was hoped that the work would be completed today (Friday) to allow the road to reopen.
But Leicestershire County Council Highways, which agreed to the temporary road closure, said this afternoon: “Due to engineering difficulties, it (the road closure) is now anticipated to remain in place until Tuesday November 26.
“The proposed alternative HGV diversion route is via B676/A1/B668/A606/A607 Norman Way and vice versa.”
Saxby Road – which is a key link for Melton with the A1 - has been plagued by flooding and burst water mains in recent years.
Traffic is often diverted through Melton via Saxby Road when the A1 is closed due to road traffic collisions.
