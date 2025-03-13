Safety plans to stop drivers parking on the Market Place in Melton
It has been put in as a temporary measure by the landowners, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, to prevent drivers from parking cars and vans on the market square for free.
However vehicles have been parked there this week, with some of them being left there for the whole day, after the drivers simply moved the fencing to get through.
The fencing is not a popular measure with some traders, who feel it is not stopping vehicles, it impedes pedestrians and shoppers moving about the town and is an eyesore in the town centre.
Melton Mowbray BID manager, James Colclough, told the Melton Times: “People are just moving the fencing and bumping their vehicles up the kerb to park on the Market Place.
"Some of them are left there all day. The traffic wardens can’t do anything because it’s not land owner by the county council highways.”
The Town Estate say the barriers are a temporary measure in a bid to stop unauthorised parking in the market square and to keep pedestrians safe.
Graham Bett, chair of the Town Estate, told the Melton Times: “Working together, Melton Mowbray Town Estate and Melton Borough Council will soon be installing new planters to replace the barriers.
"Some of the planters will include seating as well as flower displays.
"They will be an attractive addition to the town centre, while keeping unwanted traffic away from the pedestrianised Market Place.”