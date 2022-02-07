Police target Leicestershire drivers using phones at the wheel

Latest police news EMN-220702-082953001

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) want to change driver behaviour and highlight the consequences of using a device whilst driving.

Many drivers are concerned about illegal mobile phone use by other motorists and this has been the top driver concern in the RAC Report on Motoring for four of the last five years.

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership (LLRRSP) is supporting the NPCC initiative with spokesman Jonathan Clarkson explaining: “We aren’t just asking people not to put a phone to their ear.

“We are seeing more drivers looking down to use a handheld phone to use social media apps, select music, check emails or texting while driving when they should be focussing on the road ahead.”

Using a mobile phone while driving attracts six points and a £200 fine and even if you are using a mobile phone legally, if you are driving whilst not being in proper control of your vehicle, you could face three points and £100 fine.

“Driving while distracted impairs you to a similar degree to that of a drink driver, you are much less aware of what’s happening on the road around you, you may fail to see road signs, fail to maintain proper lane position and steady speed, are more likely to tailgate the vehicle in front, react more slowly and take longer to brake and you are four times more likely to have a collision,” added Mr Clarkson.