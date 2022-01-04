Police issue warning to motorists using the Viking Way

Police patrolling The Drift section of the Viking Way EMN-220401-130829001

Drivers are not permitted to use The Drift section of the route, which passes around the Leicestershire and Lincolnshire border.

Officers have received a number of reports of people driving vehicles down The Drift, endangering walkers and hikers using it.

PCSO Claire Gray, of the Melton Rural North Beat, said: “We have received reports over the festive period of illegal use of The Drift section of the Viking way.

“Motor vehicles are restricted from driving on this section between Saltby and Denton.

“If you are making use of the by-way with vehicles please ensure that you take the roads around this section to continue your journey.”

“Patrols will be increased in this area with support from the rural crime team.”

Anyone who witnesses any illegal use of the route is asked to report it to police on 101 with a description and direction of travel.