Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured at Waltham

Police are continuing to ask for witnesses this morning after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision at Waltham on Sunday.

The rider was travelling along the A607 Melton Road, when his Suzuki GSR left the road and collided with a sign post, at the junction with Woodfold Lane.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision which took place just after 10am.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where Leicestershire Police say he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle being ridden beforehand.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con 1761 Pete Davies on 101, quoting incident number 202 of March 24.