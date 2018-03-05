Photos capture arrival of 66-year-old steam train at Melton station

Passengers and steam train enthusisasts were thrilled to watch the Oliver Cromwell chug into Melton railway station on Saturday.

The old loco, which is now owned by the National Railway Museum, entered service in 1951 and spent its first decade hauling express trains on the Great Eastern Main Line between London, Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

The Oliver Cromwell steam train visits Melton station.'PHOTO SARA ALCRAFT EMN-180503-120819001

Readers have been sending in their photographs of the atmospheric scene as the steam train arrived in a snow-bound Melton.

Jonathan McGrady was captured the loco leaving the station while Sara Alcraft took photos as it stopped to pick up passengers on its way north to York.

Julie Blyth took a shot of the train at Ashwell, in Rutland, while it was en route to Melton.

The Oliver Cromwell steam train visits Melton.'PHOTO SARA ALCRAFT EMN-180503-120247001

The Oliver Cromwell steam train at Ashwell in Rutland, en route to Melton.'PHOTO JULIE BLYTH EMN-180503-120226001