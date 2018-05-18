Motorist treated by ambulance crew after Buckminster road collision

Have your say

A motorist was treated by paramedics after being trapped in their vehicle following a road collision at Buckminster this morning (Friday).

Fire crews from Melton and Grantham attended the incident, on Stainby Road, at 8.07am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received from police to assist with a road traffic collision.

“One person was trapped and the fire service extricated the casualty using Holmatro equipment.

“The casualty was treated by staff from East Midlands Ambulance Service.”