Melton train passengers to travel on refurbished CrossCountry trains
Train operator CrossCountry is carrying out a multi-million-pound upgrade of its trains, including those which operate the Birmingham New Street to Stansted Airport route which passes through Melton station.
The first refurbished train has already moved out of the Crewe depot and a further 28 will follow, including a total of 80 carriages, by 2028.
Improvements will see the installation of new tables, seats and carpets, plus mains and USB plug sockets at all seats.
A full interior and exterior repaint is being carried out across each carriage and there will be refreshed on-board toilets.
Passengers will also benefit from enhanced passenger information screens with more destination information, increased Standard Class seating with the removal of the First Class area, new CCTV and automatic passenger counting equipment.
The programme is being carried out at Arriva TrainCare’s Crewe depot and funded by the UK’s leading rolling stock financier and asset management company Porterbrook, which owns the fleet.
The reintroduction of Class 170 ‘Turbostar’ unit 170101 to CrossCountry’s inter-regional fleet marks a vital milestone in the train operator’s fleet refurbishment programme.
The First Class area on the Turbostar fleet has been removed to provide increased capacity and help to alleviate crowding on some CrossCountry services.
Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “It’s fantastic to deliver our first refurbished Turbostar train for passengers on our inter-regional routes.
“We know that these trains provide the bulk of the train service for a good portion of our network, and we hope passengers enjoy the significant improvements in convenience and comfort on those journeys.”
Ben Ackroyd, chief operating officer at Porterbrook, said: “As passenger needs evolve, it’s important that our trains do too.
"That’s why we continue to invest in our fleets to ensure they meet customer expectations.
“Alongside our partners at CrossCountry and Arriva TrainCare, we’re pleased to be able to present the first refurbished Class 170 into passenger service.”
