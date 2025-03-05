The first refurbished CrossCountry train moves into service IMAGE DAVID JONES

Passengers who use trains at Melton Mowbray railway station will soon enjoy travelling on a fleet of refurbished trains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train operator CrossCountry is carrying out a multi-million-pound upgrade of its trains, including those which operate the Birmingham New Street to Stansted Airport route which passes through Melton station.

The first refurbished train has already moved out of the Crewe depot and a further 28 will follow, including a total of 80 carriages, by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements will see the installation of new tables, seats and carpets, plus mains and USB plug sockets at all seats.

The interior of the first refurbished CrossCountry train before it moved into service

A full interior and exterior repaint is being carried out across each carriage and there will be refreshed on-board toilets.

Passengers will also benefit from enhanced passenger information screens with more destination information, increased Standard Class seating with the removal of the First Class area, new CCTV and automatic passenger counting equipment.

The programme is being carried out at Arriva TrainCare’s Crewe depot and funded by the UK’s leading rolling stock financier and asset management company Porterbrook, which owns the fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reintroduction of Class 170 ‘Turbostar’ unit 170101 to CrossCountry’s inter-regional fleet marks a vital milestone in the train operator’s fleet refurbishment programme.

The First Class area on the Turbostar fleet has been removed to provide increased capacity and help to alleviate crowding on some CrossCountry services.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “It’s fantastic to deliver our first refurbished Turbostar train for passengers on our inter-regional routes.

“We know that these trains provide the bulk of the train service for a good portion of our network, and we hope passengers enjoy the significant improvements in convenience and comfort on those journeys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First-Class area on the Turbostar fleet has been removed to provide increased capacity and help to alleviate crowding on some services on CrossCountry’s inter-regional routes.

Ben Ackroyd, chief operating officer at Porterbrook, said: “As passenger needs evolve, it’s important that our trains do too.

"That’s why we continue to invest in our fleets to ensure they meet customer expectations.

“Alongside our partners at CrossCountry and Arriva TrainCare, we’re pleased to be able to present the first refurbished Class 170 into passenger service.”