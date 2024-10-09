Melton roadshows to outline bus improvements
Leicestershire County Council will be hosting the events at the borough council offices in Parkside to highlight plans for public transport, cycling, wheeling and walking.
The Melton roadshows are the first of a series across the county and will be held on Monday (noon to 4pm), Wednesday October 16 (3pm to 7pm) and Saturday October 19 (noon to 4pm).
Through its enhanced partnership with commercial bus operators, County Hall is progressing its Leicestershire Bus Service Improvement Plan (LBSIP), which includes reviewing its network of supported services and maximising commercial opportunities to reduce the requirement for financial support.
The council was awarded £7.4m of government funding with the aim of making bus travel more affordable, reliable and easy to use while driving forward its own active travel commitments and promoting cycling and walking routes, public rights of way and rail connectivity.
Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for transport, said: “Even while we have been developing our LBSIP24, we have been making progress.
"We have started the network review, focusing on high-priority areas first, supporting free travel offers where we can and arranging the series of sustainable travel roadshows.
"It’s the more rural communities which are set to benefit most from our plans.
"We’re looking at flexible transport solutions where bus users can access an app to book smaller vehicles and that’s a more effective way of keeping them connected.
"There are exciting times ahead – and I want the people of Leicestershire to join us on the journey.”
There will also be the opportunity at the roadshows to find out more details about other travel options which the county council is promoting, including e-bike training opportunities with voucher prizes, information on cycling, walking and wheeling and competitions, including the chance to win free bus travel.
Sustainable transport roadshows are also planned for other districts in Leicestershire, including Hinckley and Bosworth and Market Harborough.
Go to www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk to find out more about Leicestershire County Council’s plans to improve how residents move around on public transport, on bicycles and on foot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.