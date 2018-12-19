Melton man’s death prompts grieving sister’s cycle safety campaign

The sister of a man who was killed in a collision at Asfordby is campaigning for a change in the law to protect people cycling on roads.

Gareth Morgan was killed instantly nearly two years ago when he was struck by a tractor on the A6006 as he cycled home to Melton early in the morning.

Melton man Gareth Morgan, who was killed on the A6006 at Asfordby after the bike he was cycling was in collision with a tractor EMN-180918-115335001

Farmworker Timothy Wilkinson, who was driving the tractor, was given a suspended jail sentence in September after admitting in court that he had driven his vehicle carelessly.

Gareth, who was 37, was wearing a helmet and had working lights on the front and back of his bike and on his backpack, as well as reflective strips on his clothes.

But Natalie Holt believes too many cyclists do not take the same safety measures as her beloved brother and she wants to make it compulsory for them to wear a helmet and display working lights while they are on the road.

She has joined forces with Kylie Spiers, who witnessed the devastating collision in January 2017, to launch an online petition to create Gareth’s Law.

Gareth Morgan, who was killed in a road collision, has prompted his sister to launch a cycle safety campaign in a bid to change the law EMN-181218-162932001

Natalie said: “We’re trying to bring something positive out of such an awful tragedy.

“We want to make it legal to wear a helmet and have working lights on the front and back of a bicycle - at the very least to have working lights.

“We know a lot of people are against wearing a helmet which we don’t understand as it could save your life, and we put it in the same bracket as wearing a car seatbelt.”

She added: “My brother’s death has affected so many people.

“It could, and should, have been avoided. Had the driver not been careless, Gareth would still be here, because all the other vehicles saw him.”

Go online at www.change.org/p/natalie-holt-gareth-s-law-cycling-safety?recruiter=50163641 to sign the campaign petition started by Natalie and Kylie.

Natalie is also pressing County Hall highways to install signs on the A6006 warning drivers about cyclists, and has enlisted the help of Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan.