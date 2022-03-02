Melton driver angry over pothole damage

The pothole which caused Jason Sharman to have a blow out while driving along Nottingham Road in Melton EMN-220203-135545001

Jason Sharman shelled out £172 for a replacement after suffering a puncture while driving on Nottingham Road, near the junction with Shakespeare Gardens.

He reported the pothole and the damage to Leicestershire County Council but the authority refused to reimburse him.

Jason told the Melton Times: “I’m not happy about the state of roads in Melton.

“Travelling down Nottingham Road, I hit a pothole and blew my tyre.

“I reported the pothole and it was filled the next day.

“But trying to claim for my tyre has been a flat ‘no’ from the county council.”

He added: “The pothole I reported was fixed the following day but it is now back again.

“How much money must they waste on not fixing potholes properly.”

In a letter explaining their stance, the county council explained that Nottingham Road is subject to a monthly condition check and that it was looked at 13 days before Jason’s incident and no potholes were flagged up.

It stated that the council had not been negligent in this instance and therefore did not accept liability.