Massive delays in Melton caused by traffic lights issue

Exasperated motorists have been reporting long tailbacks and huge delays while travelling across Melton yesterday and this morning (Thursday) after a malfunction with the town centres traffic lights.

The main issues appear to have been at the junction of Wilton Road, Nottingham Road and Asfordby Road plus the one at Norman Way, Thorpe Road, Saxby Road and Thorpe End.

One driver posted on social media that it had taken her an hour to get from Thorpe Road to the bottom of Scalford Road, another spent 60 minutes in her car travelling from the BP garage on Leicester Road to the town hospital on Thorpe Road and someone else was held up for 45 minutes driving between Saxby Road and Burton Road.

Residents had to cancel their plans for the night, including one couple who contacted us to say they could not get to their wedding anniversary trip to a ballet performance in Nottingham.

The Area Traffic Control office say they are working hard to try to fix the problems.

A spokesperson for Leicester City Council, where traffic control is based, said: “There is an issue with the IT communications between our area traffic control centre and the traffic signals in Melton.

“Engineers are working on this now to get it fixed as soon as possible.”

Have you been held up in traffic jams as a result of the issue and did you have to cancel plans? Please leave a comment below or email nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk with the details.