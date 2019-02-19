Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after A46 collision

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided on the A46 near Melton this morning (Tuesday).

The road was closed in both directions for more than hours following the incident, which happened near Colston Bassett at 5.30am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Two vehicles were involved, a van towing a trailer was in collision with a lorry.

“A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, at Nottingham, for treatment.

“The road was reopened to traffic at 7.50am.”