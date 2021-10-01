Major Melton town centre route to be closed for two weeks

The A606 Nottingham Road in Melton which will be closed in phases for two weeks along the stretch marked in red. The diversion route is marked blue. EMN-210110-144516001

Leicestershire County Council is taking the measure to resurface the road service, with work starting on Sunday.

The carriageway maintenance will last for almost two weeks, beginning at 7.30am on the two Sundays (October 3 and 10) and 8pm on weekdays.

However, Nottingham Road will be open to all vehicles outside of these times.

The A606 Nottingham Road at the junctions with Pera Business Park and Sainsbury's - the road will be cloed at various points for a fortnight from Sunday EMN-210110-145637001

A spokesperson for County Hall said: “To enable our contractors to safely carry out the works we will need to temporarily close the A606 Nottingham Road in phases.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would appreciate the understanding of residents and drivers as we work to improve our county’s roads.”

A signed diversion route will be in operation while the road is closed.

Phased closures of Nottingham Road will take place as follows:

Sunday October 3 (7.30am - 5pm) - from Pera Business Park to Clumber Street junction.

Monday to Friday, October 4-8 (8pm - 6am) - from the fire station to Pera Business Park, with access maintained for Sainsburys until 10pm.

Sunday October 10 (7.30am - 5pm) - from the A607/A6006 Asfordby Road crossroads to the fire station.