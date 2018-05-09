Major Melton road to be closed tonight

Have your say

Motorists are being warned that a major Melton road will be closed overnight from 8pm tonight (Wednesday).

Leicestershire County Council has issued an emergency temporary traffic regulation order to close Saxby Road, around the junction with Brook Street, until 6am tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson said: “The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order is being implemented to safely allow the county council to carry out carriageway repairs.”

The suggested alternative diversion route for road users will be via: Saxby Road, Thorpe Road (Melton Mowbray), Waltham Road, Melton Road, Grantham Road (Waltham), Lings Hill, Main Street, Grantham Road (Croxton Kerrial), A607, A1, B676 Colsterworth Road, Buckminster Road, Stainby Road, Main Street, Coston Road (Buckminster), Buckminster Road, Coston Road (Garthorpe), Garthorpe Road, Saxby Road (Freeby).