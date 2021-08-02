Main Melton route closed for two days next week
Motorists are being warned that a main road into Melton will be closed next week for two days.
Leicestershire County Council has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Scalford Road outside the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home site.
It is to allow work teams to safely construct an access junction for the new retirement village development being built there by McCarthy and Stone.
The road will be closed on August 11 and 12 and drivers are advised to take diversion routes via Ludlow Drive, Balmoral Road, Dieppe Way, Nottingham Road and The Crescent, and vice versa.