Key Bottesford bus service axed
The Centrebus 6 route picked up passengers in Bottesford in High Street and Bowbridge Lane and also called at Muston and Barrowby after starting or finishing at Grantham bus station.
It will be decommissioned tomorrow (Sunday).
Centrebus state on its website: “Following a service review, the 6 service will be withdrawn due to low passenger usage.
"We do apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Passengers in Bottesford can still get to and from Grantham by using the Central Connect 93 service.
This route picks up in Queen Street and Easthorpe View in Bottesford.
Alternatively, the Call Connect on-demand bus service can be contacted by villagers not served by the withdrawal of the Centrebus 6 route.
Meanwhile, Centrebus want to remind passengers that a temporary alternative route is operating for the 19 service due to Nottingham Road being closed for bypass works until August 31, with pick-ups on Scalford Road instead.
