Gas leak causes Melton road to be closed

Staveley Road in Melton has been closed to traffic to allow engineers to repair a gas leak.

Leicestershire County Council’s highways department agreed to the temporary closure yesterday (Wednesday) and it is likely to remain closed until tomorrow.

A spokesperson for County Hall apologised for any inconvenience caused and said: “The road is closed due to a gas escape.

“During the closure, temporary two-way traffic signals will be utilised on Nottingham Road.

“The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order is implemented for public safety to allow Cadent Gas to undertake works to repair the gas leak.”

The suggested diversion route for motorists is via Stirling Road, Rudbeck Avenue and the A6006 Asfordby Road, and vice versa.