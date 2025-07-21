Councillor Charles Whitford pictured at a bus stop in Leicestershire

You can travel free on buses at weekends throughout August, whether you need to go across Melton Mowbray or further afield to local villages.

The countywide offer is valid on selected routes which are financially supported by Leicestershire County Council using government cash, including the new FoxConnect on-demand buses.

Free trips between Melton and Gates Garden Centre, in Cold Overton, are available on Saturdays via the Centrebus LC1 bus, which calls at Great Dalby, Twyford, Burrough on the Hill, and Somerby.

Passengers can also ride the LC2 (Melton to Bottesford) and LC3 (Melton to Grantham) buses for free on Saturdays in August.

Melton town centre services operated by Centrebus - MC1, MC2, MC3, MC4 and MC5 – will also be free to use at weekends next month.

Councillor Charles Whitford, Leicestershire County Council’s lead member for highways and transport, said: “Whether you’re using bus services to commute, attend an appointment, socialise or enjoy a fun day out, leaving the car at home is one of the easiest ways to say goodbye to traffic and parking stress.

“There is also the added benefit of cutting pollution and helping improve air quality in Leicestershire.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to travel completely for free in August and try out new and improved bus services in your area.”

This offer is available to everyone with no age restrictions and will run on all five weekends in August.

The new routes have been designed to improve access to local amenities, tourist attractions, country parks and leisure destinations now also have improved accessibility.

Go online at www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk/fab-free-fares/ to view all the timetables where you can travel for free in August.