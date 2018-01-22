Four vehicles involved in collision on A46 near Six Hills

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after four vehicles were involved in a road collision near Six Hills yesterday (Sunday).

This photograph of the scene was taken by the Leicestershire Roads and Armed Policing Team as officers dealt with the incident, which happened close to the service station on the A46.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said three casualties were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.48am about a road traffic collision on the A46.

“We sent an ambulance car and three ambulances and a community first responder also attended.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.45am about a road traffic collision involving four vehicles.

“It happened on the A46 near the turn off for Six Hills and the road was closed to traffic for more than an hour.

“All four vehicles were recovered from the scene.”