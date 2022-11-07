Traffic delays

Drivers have endured lengthy delays at three-way traffic lights on the A607 near Brooksby due to highways works for a new housing development by Bloor Homes.

One of the motorists who have been left frustrated by the build-up of vehicles at the lights every day is Melton borough councillor, Chris Fisher.

He told the Melton Times: “It's a nightmare to be honest.

"I hit them around 7.10am and 4.15pm each day and I'll queue a few hundred metres back each way in good view of the traffic lights and have to wait at least two, maybe three, cycles of the lights to get through and that's at that time of day.

"It much be so much worse at peak times.

“There is no easy way to avoid using the A607 whilst travelling from Melton to Leicester, and vice versa, without travelling miles out of the way using more fuel and wasting more time.”

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times this afternoon (Monday): “The works on the A607 are being carried out by C3 Construction on behalf of Bloor Homes, as part of a housing development.

"They have been delayed by a number of factors, including the recent bad weather.

"This has meant that the works have not progressed as rapidly as anticipated.