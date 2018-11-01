Emergency services treat man after collision with car in Melton

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after a car and a pedestrian were in collision in Melton yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene of the incident, on Thorpe Road, and was not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.24pm by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on a crossing on Thorpe Road.

“The pedestrian didn’t appear to be seriously injured.”

A volunteer doctor with the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), Dr Leon Roberts, was first on the scene.

He said: “The casualty was taken to hospital for assessment.

“Members of the public were excellent in helping out and assisting with traffic.”

EMICS said Dr Roberts was asked by the ambulance service to attend a patient at the scene with ‘traumatic injuries’ alongside community responder, Tim Frisby, LIVES volunteer, Jay Stacey, and an EMAS ambulance crew.