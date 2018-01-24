Emergency services alerted after bus and car collide at Asfordby

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted yesterday (Tuesday) after a bus and a car were in collision at Asfordby.

The incident happened at 5.03pm in Loughborough Road in the village.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called out after reports of a collision involving a bus and a car.

“Officers attended and there were no injured parties in either vehicle.

“The road was blocked for a while before the vehicles were recovered.”

l A man was taken to hospital after the car he was travelling in left the A607 near Melton yesterday and ended up in a ditch.

Firefighters and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were on the scene following the incident, which took place at 5.21pm.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “A casualty was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary but his injuries were not thought to be serious.”