Emergency services alerted after bus and car collide at Asfordby

Emergency services were alerted yesterday (Tuesday) after a bus and a car were in collision at Asfordby.
The incident happened at 5.03pm in Loughborough Road in the village.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called out after reports of a collision involving a bus and a car.
“Officers attended and there were no injured parties in either vehicle.
“The road was blocked for a while before the vehicles were recovered.”
l A man was taken to hospital after the car he was travelling in left the A607 near Melton yesterday and ended up in a ditch.
Firefighters and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were on the scene following the incident, which took place at 5.21pm.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “A casualty was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary but his injuries were not thought to be serious.”