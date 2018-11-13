Elderly driver in hospital after head-on Asfordby collision

Have your say

An elderly driver was taken to hospital this morning (Tuesday) after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on the Asfordby Bypass.

Firefighters from Melton, Birstall and a Southern Technical Rescue team from Leicester attended the incident at 10.35am on the A6006 at the junction with Loughborough Road.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving two cars in a head-on collision.

“An elderly male was trapped in one of the vehicles and is believed to be suffering with minor injuries.

“The driver was eventually assisted from his vehicle by the fire service, assessed by doctors and conveyed to the Queen’s Medical Cente in Nottingham by ambulance.”

Leicestershire Police officers closed the road to traffic immediately following the incident.