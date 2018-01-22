Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in a ditch at Old Dalby

Have your say

A motorist was taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in left the road and ended up in ditch at Old Dalby last night (Sunday).

Firefighters from Melton and Birstall attended the incident, which happened on Lawn Lane at 7.13pm.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was also on the scene to treat the casualty.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out to a road traffic incident involving one car. which had left the carriageway and ended up in a ditch.

“The driver was trapped and was extricated through the driver’s door.

“The casualty was assessed by paramedics before being conveyed to hospital.”