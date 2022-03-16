Councils explore options to save 19 bus

Latest News EMN-220316-152126001

We broke the shock news on Friday that Centrebus had decided to axe the Number 19 route because it is no longer commercially viable.

The company said it required local authorities to subsidise the service or it would have to stop operating it from April 10.

And both Leicestershire County Council and Nottinghamshire County Council told us today that they are exploring ‘options’ to potentially keep the bus route going.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times: “We have received notification from Centrebus that it wishes to withdraw its number 19 bus service between Melton and Nottingham.

“As with all registrations we receive, and in line with our passenger transport policy and strategy, we are now assessing the impacts of the change on communities and considering options.”

Councillor Neil Clarke, MBE, chair of the transport and environment committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, told us: “We are aware of the withdrawal of the number 19 bus route in April. We are currently looking at options to replace some or all of the route and to make sure Nottinghamshire residents continue to have access to public transport.