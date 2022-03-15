Collision causes closure of A6006 near Melton
A stretch of the A6006 near Melton has been closed this morning (Tuesday) for the last two hours.
By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 8:17 am
Leicestershire Police say they were called out shortly after 6am to a collision near the junction with the A46 heading towards Six Hills.
The force said in a social media post: “Please note we are currently dealing with an incident at this location and the road will be closed until further notice.
“Please find alternative routes.”
More to follow.