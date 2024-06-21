The A46 stretch from Widmerpool to Six HillsIMAGE Google StreetView

Drivers are being warned about changes being made to closures on the A46 at Six Hills.

The Highways Agency has changed its programme of work on the busy stretch of road due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Work planned for next week, from Monday, June 24, will now take place from Monday, July 1 instead.

Overnight closures of the northbound carriageway will take place from Monday July 1 until Friday July 5, between 8pm and 6am.

The Highways Agency said the change had been necessary due to the A46 now being used as a diversion route during county council work that will be taking place to resurface roads next week and because the previously approved diversion route, using the A606 and A607, would not be available during that time.

The work, between Six Hills and Widmerpool, is being carried out to extend the life of the existing carriageway whilst minimising future unplanned interventions, the government body said.

It extensive scheme started back in September last year and it is expected to finish in August, at a cost of £16million.

To minimise disruption, work teams will be working on the project overnight during quieter times on the road.

On its website, National Highways said: “We are sorry for the interruption this work may cause to your journey and we encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.

"All closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.”