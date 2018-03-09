Casualty taken to hospital after two cars collide in Melton

Have your say

A casualty was taken to hospital this morning (Friday) after two cars were in collision on Burton Road in Melton.

Traffic queued out of the town beyond Burton Lazars for more than an hour after police closed the road as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called by a member of the public to a road traffic collision on Burton Road at 8.13am.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service was informed and one person was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“There was quite a build up of traffic until the road was reopened at 9.30am.”

A crew of Melton firefighters also attended the incident.