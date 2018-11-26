Casualty in hospital after car flips on its side

Have your say

A casualty was taken to hospital this morning (Monday) after a car flipped onto its side at Thurmaston.

The incident happened on Barkby Thorpe Lane at 7.50am and involved just one vehicle.

Firefighters from Birstall and the city’s Eastern station attended the scene.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a road traffic collision involving one car on its side with one person trapped.

“The casualty was extricated from the vehicle after removal of the roof and they were conveyed to hospital via ambulance.”