Busy Melton town centre route to be made one-way for three weeks
The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) will come into force from Mill Street, through Regent Street and Brook Street, up to the junction with Saxby Road.
Motorists must enter Mill Street from the Burton Street junction from when the order comes into place on Monday October 13.
No drivers will be permitted to turn left or right from Saxby Road onto Brook Street during the traffic change, which is to allow key electrical power works.
The TTRO also includes a temporary footpath closure, for which there will be a pedestrian diversion route.
Leicestershire County Council Highways, which has agreed to TTRO, say: “The duration of the restrictions is not anticipated to exceed a period of 25 days commencing on October 13, 2025.
“It has been implemented to allow National Grid to carry out substation decommissioning and supply re-routing works.”