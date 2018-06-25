Busy Melton town centre road to close for up to three weeks

Have your say

Motorists are being warned that a busy Melton town centre road is to be closed to through traffic for up to three weeks.

Leicestershire County Council has agreed to the temporary closure of Market Place, from the junction with Burton Street, from Saturday July 7.

Drivers travelling up Burton Street toward town will be diverted through Sherrard Street, Thorpe End, Norman Way and Wilton Road, and vice versa.

Delays are expected because Market Place, a one-way street, is used by motorists travelling towards the Leicester, Nottingham and Asfordby areas.

A spokesperson explained: “The road closure will safely allow Severn Trent Water to safely undertake works to their sewer system.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works.”

Residents of the streets leading from Leicester Street and Market Place will be permitted access from Leicester Road.

The council say the works will impact on both the Centrebus 113 and Arriva 5a bus services through town.